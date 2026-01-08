Multi timeframe code question

hello, can i ask which is better to use in AE multi timeframe analysis.


i am making an AE with multi interval. however, i have used iHIgh().. etc.

when i gave the period = m5 and run the tester in daily it gave me inaccurate data.

what happened is the data it collected comes from the Daily interval.

i am planning to switch into MQL rates, i jsut came here to ask which multi timeframe data is best used.

MQL rates or this iHIgh.. etc or something else?

On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
          Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
          Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
          Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
          Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
          SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

