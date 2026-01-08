Multi timeframe code question
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
hello, can i ask which is better to use in AE multi timeframe analysis.
i am making an AE with multi interval. however, i have used iHIgh().. etc.
when i gave the period = m5 and run the tester in daily it gave me inaccurate data.
what happened is the data it collected comes from the Daily interval.
i am planning to switch into MQL rates, i jsut came here to ask which multi timeframe data is best used.
MQL rates or this iHIgh.. etc or something else?
thanks for the info.