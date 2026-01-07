I don't receive code on my mobile number

I don't receive code on my mobile number as i want to register signal provider. what is the way forward? any suggestion?
 
You need to use a service provider that supports international SMS for a phone number.

If you need to switch your Profile phone number, you have to Create a request for support.

 
Use telegram bot to receive the message. instead of receiving code on mobile number. 

