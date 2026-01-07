Scripts: Uniformity Factor Script
It would probably be more convenient to implement this as an advisor without input parameters for optimization in the tester across all symbols. Then the output would be a clear table.
fxsaber #:
Yes, it's interesting, but my task was to estimate specific symbols I'm intended to work with, whereas my market watch contains a lot of other symbols used as indicatives for technical analysis, not trading.
But I don't think optimization should be involved - just an EA which processes all symbols in the market watch.
Uniformity Factor Script:
The script provides a quick estimation of an exponent/power factor for transformation of variable-length price increments into uniform distibution, that makes them a "random walk". The estimated value characterizes current symbol as more profitable when using in a particular trading strategy.
Author: Stanislav Korotky