Can I set Take Profit and StopLost for all open Order?
Dear all.
I am a new member.
I have Problem when trading.
At first a place a buy order.
After that, I place another order so on and so on.
There are so many order that I can't edit Take Profit and Stop Lost for each order.
Can I Right Click the Chart and Have The option for me to set take Profit for all command.
Do the same with Stop Lost
After setting The Chart Display A line (With different color between take profit and Stop Lost) show me that all order will be stop at this line
After that, Can I hold the line to move the line to change Stop Lost Level and Take Profit level for all order.
Thanks
For an automated solution, check out:
DADALI ARWALY, 2021.03.26 12:05Converted Ronz AutoSLTP MT4 version into MT5 version. Original Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11649 Original Descriptions: EA for Automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, Profit Lock, and Trailing Stop (With Special Methods). SL and TP could be hidden.
hi
A friend mentioned on Telegram that it's possible to quickly close half of the profitable trades in one click on mobile MetaTrader... and sent the video too.
I dont know if this tip will work for you guys but if you want to close half of your profitable positions fast.
It will close half of your positions
Btw it only works if you have more than 40 layers. And got be quick
On mobile is it possible?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear all.
I am a new member.
I have Problem when trading.
At first a place a buy order.
After that, I place another order so on and so on.
There are so many order that I can't edit Take Profit and Stop Lost for each order.
Can I Right Click the Chart and Have The option for me to set take Profit for all command.
Do the same with Stop Lost
After setting The Chart Display A line (With different color between take profit and Stop Lost) show me that all order will be stop at this line
After that, Can I hold the line to move the line to change Stop Lost Level and Take Profit level for all order.
Thanks