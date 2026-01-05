Refund of MT4 Signal Payment
I subscribed to a SIGNAL Provider ...he cancelled the Signal after just 5 days of providing Signals ......I want to get a Refund for this ...How can i get the refund ?
Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
So if i dont want to use this signal anymore, can i refund for 2 month that i paid before. " if you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet. You can get a full refund if you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your subscription
I belive ..as the SIGNAL PROVIDER discontinued the service before 1 month ...he has to refund !!!!!!!!
mintmachine #:Everything is according to the rules:
Rules for copy trading in MetaTrader 4 and 5 - the Trading Signals service
Terms of Service Trading Signals: Signal Providers, how to create a signal subscription signals.
