Multi timeframe objects
I'm backtesting a strategy and to do that I'm automating some of the process. I need to draw some rectangle zones through history in H1.
I have done that using this
And I clean all of them on deInit
And that is the problem because the strategy is multi timeframe. I need to drop down to m5 to study the price action around those zones. As soon as I leave, the indicator reloads and creates the objects with respect to m5.
I tried to hard code H1 into the logic, but now in m5, it prints nothing. Probably because OnCalculate arrays are for current chart attached and I'm trying to compare them to a different timeframe. I need to know a way to persist these, or at least correctly redraw the objects of H1 on any lower timeframe. I want to see or create those H1 zones on m5.
