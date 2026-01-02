Why is it so hard to find a experience and reliable developer in MQL5
In many times it's not a problem of the freelancer/developer but because the client has unrealistic expectations, provides inaccurate information, etc.
This might help you for a successful job:
rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
EA specification HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4368
Indi specification HowTo: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4304
How to order a trading robot in MQL5 and MQL4 https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/117
How to order an Expert Advisor and get the desired result: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/235
How to create Requirements Specification for ordering an indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/4304
Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1022
Freelance: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/312352#comment_11515535
Tips to avoid being scammed … https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/426520
Define your "final test" e.g. in the StrategyTester visual mode of the StrategyTester and live (for 1 week) with the relevant trading data (opening, exit, SL, TP...) as a comment for the visual mode - can be commented out later so that the EA becomes faster.
After the OK you will get the version without restrictions and the source code, which can be compiled without problems and errors.
Another hint: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/348123#comment_17738583
- www.mql5.com
I’ve posted my job requirements on MQL5, but I’ve received a large number of applications from developers who clearly did not read the post. Many make unrealistic promises and aggressively push for the contract without showing any real proof that they can deliver what I’m looking for. No offence but most of these people are from Nigeria, whenever i see a Nigerian apply, i have my guard full on.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I’ve posted my job requirements on MQL5, but I’ve received a large number of applications from developers who clearly did not read the post. Many make unrealistic promises and aggressively push for the contract without showing any real proof that they can deliver what I’m looking for. No offence but most of these people are from Nigeria, whenever i see a Nigerian apply, i have my guard full on.