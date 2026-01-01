CopyTicksRange() in tester
[F]or sell order, the Ask price shoud be equal or higher the stop loss to trigger it?
Yes. A stop order converts to a market order when triggered. Remember, the idea of a stop is to get out urgently. Slippage and delay can be manipulated in the Tester, of course.
In contrast, a limit order does exactly that--limit execution to at or better than... assuming that your limit order can get filled.As Every tick based on real ticks and Every tick [generated] can't be exactly the same all of the time, I would be interested to see what happens when you demo test your code.
Testing an EA that has the following function called in OnTrade() event. The goal of the function is to find the highest Ask price for the current bar. Later I want to extend the function so I could get the Ask Price for any bar back in history and use it in an indicator
Having a Sell order for which stop loss is triggered. Here are the logs:
Question: Why is the stoploss triggered at price 1.17406, yet the maxAsks for the current bar is still 1.17398? AFAIK, for sell order, the Ask price shoud be equal or higher the stop loss to trigger it?
Tested both with Modelling : Every tick based on real ticks and Every tick, same results