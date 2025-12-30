VPS matter

Even i already rent for VPS, am I still needed internet on my PC in order for the EA to set trades??
 
41460968:
No, and if you are talking about MQL5 VPS, read below:


Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:


 
41460968:
[A]m I still needed internet on my PC in order for the EA to set trades?

The phrase, "set trades," is a bit vague.

Only to the extent that you initially configure (and synchronize to VPS) your automating trading strategy in Desktop MT5, you need a pc and an internet connection. This will be readily apparent when you read what Eleni Anna Branou has posted.

