Manual validation request for 6 EA - Trading Utilities (Seller)
- I removed the attached binaries because distributing binaries is not allowed on the forum.
- I've applied automatic translation to your post. On the English forum, please write in English.
- I've hidden your MetaQuotes ID. There is definitely no need to publish it.
Thank you Moderator6829 for the feedback.
**Files removed** - understand forum policy.
**How to proceed with Seller application?**
6 EA ready for Market validation (Trading Utilities):
1. One Click B MT4
2. One Click B2 MT4
3. One Click B3 MT4
4. One Click B MT5
5. One Click B2 MT5
6. One Click B3 MT5
**Purpose**: One-click buttons for MANUAL trading (Close All/Profit, trailing stop, TP/SL).
**Local tester + demo OK**. Failed auto-validation "no trading operations".
**Next steps for Seller validation?**
- Upload via Seller dashboard?
- Private message with files?
- Other procedure?
MQL5 Login: Mariusz09
Thank you!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my/draft
MetaQuotes ID <redacted>
Thank you!