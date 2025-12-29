Manual validation request for 6 EA - Trading Utilities (Seller)

Dear MQL5 Market Moderators,

6 manual trading assistants did not pass the automatic “no trading operations” verification:

1. One Click B MT4
2. One Click B2 MT4
3. One Click B3 MT4
4. One Click B MT5
5. One Click B2 MT5
6. One Click B3 MT5

✅ READY for verification:
- Type: Level Trading
- Compilation: 0 errors
- Local tester + demo OK for all

EA purpose: One-click buttons (Close All/Profit), trailing stop, automatic TP/SL for MANUAL positions.

This is NOT an automated robot — for interactive use.

Request: Manual review for the Trading Utilities category.

Attachments:
- 6 .mq4/.mq5 files
- 1 tester screenshot (representative for all)

MQL5 login: Mariusz09

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/my/draft

Thank you!


 
  • I removed the attached binaries because distributing binaries is not allowed on the forum.
  • I've applied automatic translation to your post. On the English forum, please write in English.
  • I've hidden your MetaQuotes ID. There is definitely no need to publish it.
I don't know anything about validating utilities on the market. I hope someone else will answer.
 
Thank you Moderator6829 for the feedback.

**Files removed** - understand forum policy.

**How to proceed with Seller application?**

6 EA ready for Market validation (Trading Utilities):
**Purpose**: One-click buttons for MANUAL trading (Close All/Profit, trailing stop, TP/SL).

**Local tester + demo OK**. Failed auto-validation "no trading operations".

**Next steps for Seller validation?**
- Upload via Seller dashboard?
- Private message with files?
- Other procedure?

MQL5 Login: Mariusz09

Thank you!

