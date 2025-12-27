real acoount not active in macbook
hi i have a real account but when i login on my macbokk it doesnt connect but on a phone it is trading fine
331399589:With all due respect to both MetaQuotes and Apple - MetaTrader on Mac is a hassle at the moment.
Get Windows (Parallels Desktop on Mac) and focus on your strategy not logistics. In case you are keen to use plain macOS - here is a thread where users manage successfully MT5/Mac
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 459758
MT5 Build 4120 MacOS M1-Data Folder Copy Paste Issue
- 2023.12.30
- www.mql5.com
Also the mt5 inside open data folder can not use the copy and paste function. To access it, follow these steps option, then click on it. I can not copy any file to the expert folder on macbook air m1 when i opened
