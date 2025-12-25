Unable to display special characters using ObjectSetString() in version 5488
I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?
Where is your ObjectCreate() function?
ObjectSetString() is for modifying object properties (ObjectSetString - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference).
I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?
With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected.
FYI... The last stable Release Build is 5430. Build 5488 is Beta.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2025.11.27 14:45
I just uploaded build 5430 X64 for CPU not having AVX2.
Please try it.
Where is your ObjectCreate() function?
ObjectSetString() is for modifying object properties (ObjectSetString - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference).
I want to change the font during use after the ObjectCreate() process is complete.
Known bug already reported to MQ. Be patient.
Thank you so much!
FYI... The last stable Release Build is 5430. Build 5488 is Beta.
I downloaded it from ICMarkets, and when I checked it, it said that this was already the released version.
I downloaded it from ICMarkets, and when I checked it, it said that this was already the released version.
That's because some broker-dealers don't follow Metaquotes' Build designations. This happens to many other MT5 users with those broker-dealers. In my opinion, doing so is absurd.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?