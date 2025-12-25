Unable to display special characters using ObjectSetString() in version 5488

New comment
 

I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?

ObjectSetString (0, name, OBJPROP_FONT, "Material Design Icons");
 
Nguyen Van Luong:

I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?

Where is your ObjectCreate() function?

ObjectSetString() is for modifying object properties (ObjectSetString - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference).

 
Nguyen Van Luong:

I use the command below to display some special characters. With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected. My EA, when compiled with version 5430, had a size of 1.832KB, but when recompiled with version 5488, it only has a size of 1.548KB. Why is that?

Known bug already reported to MQ. Be patient.
 
Nguyen Van Luong:
With version 5430, it displays correctly, but when updating to version 5488, it doesn't display as expected.

FYI... The last stable Release Build is 5430. Build 5488 is Beta.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 build 5445 rendering bug

Alain Verleyen, 2025.11.27 14:45

I just uploaded build 5430 X64 for CPU not having AVX2.

Please try it.

https://t.me/MT5Exe/6


 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Where is your ObjectCreate() function?

ObjectSetString() is for modifying object properties (ObjectSetString - Object Functions - MQL5 Reference).

I want to change the font during use after the ObjectCreate() process is complete.

Alain Verleyen #:
Known bug already reported to MQ. Be patient.

Thank you so much!

Ryan L Johnson #:

FYI... The last stable Release Build is 5430. Build 5488 is Beta.


I downloaded it from ICMarkets, and when I checked it, it said that this was already the released version.

 
Nguyen Van Luong #:

I downloaded it from ICMarkets, and when I checked it, it said that this was already the released version.

That's because some broker-dealers don't follow Metaquotes' Build designations. This happens to many other MT5 users with those broker-dealers. In my opinion, doing so is absurd.

New comment