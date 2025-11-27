MT5 build 5445 rendering bug - page 2
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Im dealing with kind of problem too, persian language goes wrong and i cant load my tools successfully, how can i download older version? does any one knows
I also want to download the previous version because I can't. When I download it from the official link, it installs build 5445. I'm having problems with the fill colors, which blend with the background color of the chart, making them look unnatural.
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MT5 build 5445 rendering bug
Alain Verleyen, 2025.11.26 16:49
I created an archive on Telegram, you can get the last official release files to replace from there.
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
Ok got it, your CPU doesn't support AVX2.
You would need someone with similar processor to provide you the 5430 exe files suitable for your CPU.
Please describe these issues. If the issue is related to font display for any objects or indicators, please provide the font names.
Hi, my fonts of my indicators doenst shown by the mt5 while previus version work well and also some object of other indicators or experts doesnt shown, how can i go back to previous version?
have you kept MT5 build 5430 for Windows installer ? or do you know if i could download it from anywhere (i have tested several brokers download today, and all provide build 5445)
it doesnt run on my pc
I just uploaded build 5430 X64 for CPU not having AVX2.
Please try it.
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
I just uploaded build 5430 X64 for CPU not having AVX2.
Please try it.
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
It Works !!!
Thank you !
I just uploaded build 5430 X64 for CPU not having AVX2.
Please try it.
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
thx but i think i need to wait for next update
while we have problem with persian language now we have problem with colors too