Looking for my ip adress for vps

Does MQL5 VPS have static IP?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.08.23 13:15

MQL5 VPS does not give you a dedicated static IP address like a traditional VPS hosting provider would. Instead, when you migrate your trading environment to the MQL5 VPS, your Expert Advisors and indicators run on a virtual terminal inside MetaQuotes’ cloud network.

That means:

  • You don’t get direct access to the VPS with an IP, RDP, or login credentials.

  • The IP addresses used internally by the MQL5 VPS are not exposed to you and can change (so effectively, they are dynamic).

  • All communication is handled through the MetaTrader terminal and MQL5’s infrastructure, not by you connecting directly to the VPS.


