Looking for my ip adress for vps
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2025.08.23 13:15
MQL5 VPS does not give you a dedicated static IP address like a traditional VPS hosting provider would. Instead, when you migrate your trading environment to the MQL5 VPS, your Expert Advisors and indicators run on a virtual terminal inside MetaQuotes’ cloud network.
That means:
You don’t get direct access to the VPS with an IP, RDP, or login credentials.
The IP addresses used internally by the MQL5 VPS are not exposed to you and can change (so effectively, they are dynamic).
All communication is handled through the MetaTrader terminal and MQL5’s infrastructure, not by you connecting directly to the VPS.
