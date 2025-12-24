the latest compiler version it's not working properly

Hello, With the new updates you made in the MQL5 platform, any custom indicator compiled in MetaEditor, when testing the indicator, it does not work and gives an error message in the journal that the ex5 not found. Please advise
Omar Mohamad El Marstani:
check your version of mt5. If it is not 5430 then you have a beta release. You can find 5430 posted on a telegram channel created by at least 2 posters on this site. just use the search feature of desktop site mql5.com I think the author of 1 of those threads is by Alain
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/502088
All about MT5 updates.
All about MT5 updates.
  • 2025.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat...
 
Clean and Rebuild: In MetaEditor, try doing a full clean rebuild of the indicator (Ctrl+Shift+F9 or via the menu: Tools → Clean → Clean All). Then recompile the indicator.
