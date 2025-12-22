make video about MetaTrader 5 web platform :)
check pls and give positive feedback 😊
Some on-screen text and/or narration would be better than a mouse cursor and piano music.
Having said that, I've only dabbled in video production in the past. It's not really my thing.
I want to point out that the chart constantly shifts with each new bar. You can try the demo account yourself https://web.metatrader.app/terminal?mode=demo&amp;lang=en (or use the web link at the bottom of this page), it won't take more than 10 minutes, but you'll understand everything and see how the chart shifts. It first aligns and then shifts to the left, but this happens very quickly.
I could say that in my opinion, the current MQL team is very behind the times, and modern terminals are being made much faster and better, but I won't say because perhaps this team has its reasons for this. But to be honest, I don't want to use this terminal because of this bias. When I use the Bybit or TradingView terminal, for example, it's always clear: the tools work well, the chart doesn't shift, and they are much younger in quality of developers than the MQL team.
But overall, I like everything, the only thing I don't like is the chart shifting with each new bar. In this video, I wanted to show that my chart doesn't shift on TradingView, but it does in MT5.
Overall, it's a good terminal and works well, there are no freezes or lags, and there are plenty of options. I have Ubuntu, and I couldn't install the Windows version via Wine when I used the standard installation script. I can install it, of course, since I'm a Linux user, but I don't want to and I've never liked Wine. I've only installed it a couple of times in my life when I was testing Steam, and this time when I decided to install MT5. It would be nice if the team created a snap or flatpak package, or at least updated the script. Maybe then I wouldn't have to fix the chart offset and everyone could be redirected to the Wine version)
There is freeware available online for production. Check out Audacity for audio, Shotcut for video, and OBS Studio for combining both tracks.
Truth be told, I'm basically married to MT5 Desktop. I've never even tried Web MT5. I'll spare you my opinion on remote devices... and wireless devices for that matter.
That would be quick. Please try it and share your impressions. This is a great terminal and it suits me. If you don't see any shift, then I probably have something wrong with the software or hardware. But even so, why do other terminals work correctly on my equipment, but MT5 keeps shifting?
You might say, I'm interested in learning new things, but I'm not a super advanced user. I can just install software and write one-command scripts. You might say, I'm interested in learning new things, but I'm not a super advanced user. I can just install software and write one-command scripts. So I don't think I can provide you with an adequate dialogue on the topics you're interested in, but I'll definitely read it.
@Alain Verleyen and @Ryan L Johnson I understand that text or voice would be convenient, but I couldn't figure it out on YouTube.
Ok got it. I confirm.
Reported to MQ attention.
Please try it and share your impressions.
Yes, you can't feel good when you have to manually move the chart with each new bar. Perhaps a chart locking option would make it more convenient 👍
@Ryan L Johnson If you don't try, you won't know, but it's really simple: demo login, demo account, just three fields to fill out, but it seems like your session will reset, and you won't be able to use this data next time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhQBh5KJJrc