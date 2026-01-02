make video about MetaTrader 5 web platform :) - page 2

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Another issue seems to be the "show/hide economic calendar events on the charts" button: it doesn't hide the events (see gif below).

hide_events

 
dcstoyanov #:

Another issue seems to be the "show/hide economic calendar events on the charts" button: it doesn't hide the events (see gif below).


push on top panel icon calendar and refresh bro

on screenshot u hava enable calendar


But there's one inconvenience with the calendar that doesn't really impact the user experience: if you use a VPN, some servers can't access the news page, just like the mql site (very strange resource behavior, to be honest; no one does that anymore; they just use Cloudflare, for example)

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Some on-screen text and/or narration would be better than a mouse cursor and piano music.

When this is fixed, I'll delete the video. I just thought it would be a little more fun with music, in case someone's player doesn't work in their headphones.
 
unknown #:
push on top panel icon calendar and refresh

The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.

I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
 
dcstoyanov #:

The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.

I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
When you disable the calendar, you need to refresh the page. I also trade on a real account and it works.
 

It would also be good to add a copy value button to the order field stop los or take profit

At the moment I have to do ctrl+c and ctrl+v and it's not very convenient sometimes

 

Another issue is that, in the toolbox area, right-clicking opens the menu downwards, making it impossible to see all the rows (see GIF below).

toolbox-menu

 
dcstoyanov #:

Another issue is that, in the toolbox area, right-clicking opens the menu downwards, making it impossible to see all the rows (see GIF below).

You can move the borders of this panel
 
dcstoyanov #:

The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.

I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
Apparently, this is a browser-related issue that occurs with Firefox 146.0.1 (64-bit) on Ubuntu 24.04.

However, there is no problem with Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.96 (64-bit) on a virtual machine with Windows 11.

Did a third test with The Gnome Web 46.0 (a light browser) and no issues occurred.
 
dcstoyanov #:
Apparently, this is a browser-related issue that occurs with Firefox 146.0.1 (64-bit) on Ubuntu 24.04.

However, there is no problem with Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.96 (64-bit) on a virtual machine with Windows 11.

Did a third test with The Gnome Web 46.0 (a light browser) and no issues occurred.
developers still only work for bill gates. It was once fashionable among some IT people. but linux currently has a good share of users, and it’s also strange that there is an app for android but not for ubuntu
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