make video about MetaTrader 5 web platform :) - page 2
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Another issue seems to be the "show/hide economic calendar events on the charts" button: it doesn't hide the events (see gif below).
Another issue seems to be the "show/hide economic calendar events on the charts" button: it doesn't hide the events (see gif below).
push on top panel icon calendar and refresh bro
on screenshot u hava enable calendar
But there's one inconvenience with the calendar that doesn't really impact the user experience: if you use a VPN, some servers can't access the news page, just like the mql site (very strange resource behavior, to be honest; no one does that anymore; they just use Cloudflare, for example)
Some on-screen text and/or narration would be better than a mouse cursor and piano music.
push on top panel icon calendar and refresh
The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
It would also be good to add a copy value button to the order field stop los or take profit
At the moment I have to do ctrl+c and ctrl+v and it's not very convenient sometimes
Another issue is that, in the toolbox area, right-clicking opens the menu downwards, making it impossible to see all the rows (see GIF below).
Another issue is that, in the toolbox area, right-clicking opens the menu downwards, making it impossible to see all the rows (see GIF below).
The issue occurs only when I set "show" the events, then exit and re-enter, and then try to "hide" the events; they are not hidden.I'm testing with a live account, from my broker.
However, there is no problem with Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.96 (64-bit) on a virtual machine with Windows 11.
Did a third test with The Gnome Web 46.0 (a light browser) and no issues occurred.
Apparently, this is a browser-related issue that occurs with Firefox 146.0.1 (64-bit) on Ubuntu 24.04.
However, there is no problem with Microsoft Edge 143.0.3650.96 (64-bit) on a virtual machine with Windows 11.
Did a third test with The Gnome Web 46.0 (a light browser) and no issues occurred.