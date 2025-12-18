How to Test My EA on Demo Account but on Live Prices

Hi guys, 

I made an EA and back tested it on historic data.

I want to test it in the same demo account but on live real time data to see how it will go if I run it real time.

How can I run it on real time data not on historic data?

I will highly appreciate your support as usual.

Thank you very much

 
Attach the EA to a chart while logged into your demo account, and let it trade away without risking real money. Don't forget to enable auto trading.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Don't forget to enable auto trading.

Thanks Ryan, 

How to enable auto trading? Isn't it enabled already as I already back tested?

Sorry, I am a bit new and a bit old not too techie man, but I am trying to learn.

I will appreciate a simple step by step guide.

Thank you very much.

 
Hello!

Any help guys highly appreciated

 

No it's not enabled by default


Tools - Options

You should be reading the manual

 
MT5 top menu==>Tools==>Options:

Options

MT5 Algo button:

button

EA Common tab:

EA

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Fixing AI-generated code".
