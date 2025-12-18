How to Test My EA on Demo Account but on Live Prices
Hi guys,
I made an EA and back tested it on historic data.
I want to test it in the same demo account but on live real time data to see how it will go if I run it real time.
How can I run it on real time data not on historic data?
I will highly appreciate your support as usual.
Thank you very much
Don't forget to enable auto trading.
Thanks Ryan,
How to enable auto trading? Isn't it enabled already as I already back tested?
Sorry, I am a bit new and a bit old not too techie man, but I am trying to learn.
I will appreciate a simple step by step guide.
Thank you very much.
No it's not enabled by default
Tools - Options
You should be reading the manual
MT5 top menu==>Tools==>Options:
MT5 Algo button:
EA Common tab:
