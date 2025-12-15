subscription failed
please help , i want subscription failed, i have already top up and already credit card , i also already mt5 login but still failed.
Signal subscription?
Pay from Metatrader by using MQL5 forum account as payment method, for example:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
In the deviation/slippage field, select an option and click ok in the options window to close it. Go to the search area of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click enter
