i cannot Not received sms Confirm your phone number to become a seller
What to do if I am not receiving the verification SMS from MQL5.com to my phone?
- 2023.04.05
- www.mql5.com
Please check the following: Confirm that your phone provider permits the reception of international SMS messages. Ensure network coverage is strong...
An SMS bug that I've noticed recently is,,,
When the SMS hangs in the Withdraw page, it shows up in my Profile==>Settings==>Security tab. Upon resending from that Security tab, the SMS goes through.
Assuming that your phone carrier support international SMS, this Withdraw tactic may also work for Registration.
i cannot Not received sms Confirm your phone number to become a seller, i from thailand, Could you please give me some advice?
