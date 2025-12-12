Robot MT5 in Android phone.
created a robot in MT5 that runs on my PC, but it doesn't sync with the MT5 on my Android phone. How do I run this robot on my Android phone? I can't spend all day sitting in front of the PC.
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.03.28 03:12
Please do a search before you post. This topic has been discussed in the forum plenty of times before.
The mobile version of MetaTrader, for Android or iOS devices, do not support EAs or Custom Indicators.
Only a mobile device like a Windows tablet that can run the desktop version of MetaTrader would be able to do that.
but it doesn't sync with the MT5 on my Android phone
well have you connected to the correct account on your MT5 mobile app? Any syncing issues is most likely due to a weak or unstable internet connection on your mobile phone
