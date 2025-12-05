Unable to see status bar as per https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/workspace/status_bar

New comment
 
Hello MetaQuotes Support or anyone who could please help me

I am reporting a possible bug in MetaEditor.

*Unable to see status bar as per https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/workspace/status_bar *

Version:
MetaEditor 5.00 build 5445
Build date: 23 Nov 2025
OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Issue:
The MetaEditor status bar does not appear under any circumstances which i've tried.

Steps I've tried:

  1. Reintall mt5
  2. Deleting the entire metaeditor.ini file and restarting the metaeditor so it can regenerate a new metaeditor.ini file
  3. Portable vs non portable mode - terminal64.exe /portable
  4. checking options under view --> ... (menubar)
  5. hiding bottom Toolbox (Ctrl+T) is hidden. and showing it - ctrl (control) + t hotkeys. Toolbox (Ctrl+T) is hidden and not hidden - still can't get it to work
  6. maximise/restore the entire MetaEditor window
  7. fullscreen on/off
  8. dark mode on and off


Details:
- The Toolbox (Ctrl+T) is hidden.
- MetaEditor is maximized and the window height is sufficient.
- No status bar appears at the bottom of the window.
- The 'metaeditor.ini' layout file does not contain any status-bar visibility flag.
- Resetting layout, resizing windows, and deleting the .ini file does not restore it.

Reproduction:
1. Open MetaEditor 5 build 5445.
3. Hide the Toolbox (Ctrl+T).
4. Observe that no status bar appears.

Expected:
A visible status bar showing line and column position.

Actual:
Nothing appears at the bottom of the window.

Screenshot of About dialog attached.
Please advise or confirm if this is a known issue.

Thank you.

Status Bar - Workspace - MetaEditor Help
Status Bar - Workspace - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Status bar is located in the lower part of MetaEditor below all service windows. It contains prompts of program commands, information about the...
 
fx.2017:

that is a beta version that is not meant to be used for trading, but only for testing of the program.

You should downgrade to latest release 5430.

You can find old versions on a telegram group (unofficial) "Metatraders Archive". Or Alain has recently posted a message saying there is a post on this site, but it is also unofficial.

https://t.me/MT5Exe/6

NOTE: if you are using mq demo, then, mt will automaticly update to the beta version again.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

that is a beta version that is not meant to be used for trading, but only for testing of the program.

You should downgrade to latest release 5430.

You can find old versions on a telegram group (unofficial) "Metatraders Archive". Or Alain has recently posted a message saying there is a post on this site, but it is also unofficial.

https://t.me/MT5Exe/6

NOTE: if you are using mq demo, then, mt will automaticly update to the beta version again.
thanks!

how to opt out of beta for good?! any tips etc. thanks (the broker gave me this version!). it seems like everything is beta?
 
fx.2017:

but also note i believe that status bar on metaeditor was removed a few releases "ago".

the LNE and cursor position has moved here.


 

should i opt out automatic updates? (if this is possible/easy to do) ?

 
fx.2017 #:
thanks!

how to opt out of beta for good?! any tips etc. thanks (the broker gave me this version!). it seems like everything is beta?

you cant "opt out". 

also... when we use an installer from broker, generally speaking the installer will install the latest beta unless the broker has specified a specific version in the installer.

We all hate this policy.

 
THANK YOU

I see it under the maximise, minimise buttons there!!!
 
fx.2017 #:
THANK YOU

I see it under the maximise, minimise buttons there!!!
you're welcome.
New comment