Unable to see status bar as per https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/workspace/status_bar
that is a beta version that is not meant to be used for trading, but only for testing of the program.
You should downgrade to latest release 5430.
You can find old versions on a telegram group (unofficial) "Metatraders Archive". Or Alain has recently posted a message saying there is a post on this site, but it is also unofficial.
https://t.me/MT5Exe/6
how to opt out of beta for good?! any tips etc. thanks (the broker gave me this version!). it seems like everything is beta?
but also note i believe that status bar on metaeditor was removed a few releases "ago".
the LNE and cursor position has moved here.
should i opt out automatic updates? (if this is possible/easy to do) ?
thanks!
you cant "opt out".
also... when we use an installer from broker, generally speaking the installer will install the latest beta unless the broker has specified a specific version in the installer.
We all hate this policy.
I see it under the maximise, minimise buttons there!!!
Steps I've tried: