MetaEditor Hide Toolbar, Status Bar and Toolbox at Restart
Try pressing F12
Vladislav Boyko #:
Try pressing F12
Try pressing F12
Zsolt Haromszeki:
Thank you in advance!
Dear Coders,
I've been experiencing the following for a few weeks now. When I start the MetaEditor (metaeditor64.exe), the Toolbar, Status Bar and Toolbox is hidden. I turn them on. It saves to the metaeditor.ini config file. But when I restart MetaEditor, they are turned off again.
I use the MetaEditor in 'portable' mode.
Do you have any ideas what the problem could be or how I can solve it?
Thank you in advance!
I think it is F11 for full screen mode. 1 press turns it off, 2nd press turns it on.
But you may need to delete the terminal.ini and/or metaeditor.ini to stop it from happening on restart of mtX
Note i have had same issue for several weeks, and i mostly ignored it. But just now i did as I said: deleted the metaeditor.ini file. And upon restart of metaeditor, the navigator and toolbox appeared as they should do. It also meant that my recent files were closed, but that is easy to fix. I opened those again, and restarted metaeditor, again, and all is as it should be!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Coders,
I've been experiencing the following for a few weeks now. When I start the MetaEditor (metaeditor64.exe), the Toolbar, Status Bar and Toolbox is hidden. I turn them on. It saves to the metaeditor.ini config file. But when I restart MetaEditor, they are turned off again.
I use the MetaEditor in 'portable' mode.
Do you have any ideas what the problem could be or how I can solve it?
Thank you in advance!