EA Validation
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira:
Hello,
I'm trying to submit my Expert Advisor (EA) which only works with XAUUSD, but it's not going through because it's tested with EURUSD.
How should I validate it? This is probably the safest EA I've ever tested.
Thank you very much for your attention,
Ismael A R Vieira
Market products cannot be restricted to specific symbols.
Please read the Market Rules. I'm beginning to feel like a broken record. 😂
"The Seller shall not limit Product functionality under separate demo versions. To demonstrate all the features of paid products (including trading panels and analytical applications), Sellers can:
- add videos in the description;
- provide a one-month product rental option for a small fee;
- provide Expert Advisor monitoring results via the "Signals" service.
The following products will be considered as spam:
- products having words Demo, Free, Trial, Light or similar in their name;
- products displaying a link to another fully functional Product in the description or on a chart during operation;
- products with functional restrictions."
Rules of Using the Market Service
- www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you very much for your attention,
Ismael A R Vieira