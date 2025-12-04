EA Validation

Hello,

I'm trying to submit my Expert Advisor (EA) which only works with XAUUSD, but it's not going through because it's tested with EURUSD.

How should I validate it? This is probably the safest EA I've ever tested.

Thank you very much for your attention,

Ismael A R Vieira

 
Market products cannot be restricted to specific symbols.

Please read the Market Rules. I'm beginning to feel like a broken record. 😂 

"The Seller shall not limit Product functionality under separate demo versions. To demonstrate all the features of paid products (including trading panels and analytical applications), Sellers can:

  • add videos in the description;
  • provide a one-month product rental option for a small fee;
  • provide Expert Advisor monitoring results via the "Signals" service.


The following products will be considered as spam:

  • products having words Demo, Free, Trial, Light or similar in their name;
  • products displaying a link to another fully functional Product in the description or on a chart during operation;
  • products with functional restrictions."
