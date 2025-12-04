Can't Access the Website (ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED)

Hi everyone,

I haven't been able to access this website for the last 24-48 hours. All I get is ERR_CONNECTION_REFUSED on every browser.

I've tried pretty much everything. Different devices, different browsers, cleared cache, changed DNS, rebooted everything, no proxy, etc. I tested three different networks, same result everywhere.

If I turn on a VPN, the site loads instantly. So it really looks like my real IP, or maybe my whole region's IP range is being blocked on the server side.

Could someone from the team check if there's any active block on my IP/subnet? I can send the exact IPs if needed.

Thanks in advance.

The Service Desk can help you. Be prepared to upload your tracert report to the Support Ticket.
 
You need to contact the service desk. there is a link on your profile page, on the left side called "Service Desk". Or there is also a link "Contacts And Requests" at bottom of every page on this website.

But note that there are a few vps providers that are blocked.

 

Okay, I'll contact the service desk. Thanks.

 
It seems that one of the nodes is down. They are trying to fix it.

Sorry for the inconvenience.
 
It seems that one of the nodes is down. They are trying to fix it.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

No problem. Thanks for the update, Miguel, appreciate it.

 
They have apparently already fixed it. Please try again and confirm that everything is now working correctly.
 
Confirmed, it's working now. I'll close the service desk ticket. Thank you.

 
Great! Thanks for confirming. 😉👍
 
No worries at all, appreciate your help!

