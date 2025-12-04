how to search signals for non-algorithmic trades

My question is about MQL5 signals listed here: Trading Signals and Social Trading in MetaTrader 5 – Forex Signals

I want to filter signals who DO NOT use algorithmic trading, but I can't figure out a way to search for them. Anyone can help?

Search criteria are limited in both the Signals and the Market.

Unless you know how to web scrape, all you can do is open each Signal listing and Ctrl-F to manually search each listing--for let's say, "manual" or something similar.

