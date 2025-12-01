no access to mail account
suspectingfidel:
Its been a while but id like to log back in into my mq5 account. Unfortunately my old account was created with an email, which i do no longer have access to. I do remember Username and Password but cannot login. Thank you for your help.
Click on your username (top right of the Forum page), then Profile, and then Service Desk (left menu). Open a support ticket.
If you regain access under your old account, be sure to delete your new account. Multiple accounts for one user are not allowed.
