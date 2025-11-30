Simulating time in the MT4 tester and whether it is necessary to cast datetime to long

Comments that do not relate to the "Stop Trading Today when Loss or Consecutive Loss", have been moved into this topic.
 
anuj71:

I am trying to add Loss control to my EA...

[Am I] doing [it] correct? 

You appear to have the right idea, so run your EA through the Tester to confirm it. By the way, the Tester always uses GMT.

Best practice is to typecast time to a ulong data type variable prior to using it in math/comparisons/evaluations. I don't see your variable declarations, so...

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Edit: TimeLocal() returns GMT in the Tester. TimeCurrent() returns GMT+/- per the historic data timestamps during bactesting.
 

Ryan L Johnson #:
Edit: TimeLocal() returns GMT in the Tester. TimeCurrent() returns GMT+/- per the historic data timestamps during bactesting.

Please clarify what exactly you mean. It would be helpful to provide code as an example demonstrating what you're saying.

https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime/timecurrent

During testing in the Strategy Tester, TimeCurrent() is simulated according to historical data.

https://docs.mql4.com/dateandtime/timelocal

During testing in the Strategy Tester, TimeLocal() is always equal to TimeCurrent() simulated server time.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Best practice is to typecast time to a ulong data type variable prior to using it in math/comparisons/evaluations.
Please prove this with a benchmark or cite the source of the information.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please clarify what exactly you mean. It would be helpful to provide code as an example demonstrating what you're saying.

Operation of Programs in the Strategy Tester - MQL4 programs - MQL4 Reference
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Please prove this with a benchmark or cite the source of the information.

The following documentation states that a long can be typecast to a datetime. I know that the inverse is true based on my experience, at least for ulongs. I don't know whether that information precedes the advent of the ulong data type.

Unfortunately, I'm unable to find the Forum post wherein another developer recommended that typecasting to me several years ago.

Typecasting - Data Types - Language Basics - MQL4 Reference
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Please read it again. That doesn't mean "the Tester always uses GMT." as you stated. It's the reverse, in the Tester ALL time are SERVER (data) TIME.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

The following documentation states that a long can be typecast to a datetime. I know that the inverse is true based on my experience, at least for ulongs. I don't know whether that information precedes the advent of the ulong data type.

Unfortunately, I'm unable to find the Forum post wherein another developer recommended that typecasting to me several years ago.

Being able to typecast a datetime to long doesn't mean it becomes a "Best practice". And in the current topic it's useless and irrelevant.

Someone saying something on the forum doesn't mean it's exact and correct information.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
When testing, the time is simulated according to the historical data. TimeLocal() local time is always equal to TimeCurrent() server time. In turn, the server time is always equal to the time corresponding to the GMT - TimeGMT(). This way, all of these functions display the same time during testing.
I could be wrong, but my understanding is that TimeCurrent() is simulated based on historical data, while TimeLocal() and TimeGMT() simply return TimeCurrent().
