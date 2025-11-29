when adding the m market product file
File compiled in Debug modeCycle Commander.ex5 compiled for debugging (version 113.5440, date 2025.11.28, flags 1000440)how to fix it?
Uladzislau Savastseyenka:
File compiled in Debug modeCycle Commander.ex5 compiled for debugging (version 113.5440, date 2025.11.28, flags 1000440)how to fix it?
File compiled in Debug modeCycle Commander.ex5 compiled for debugging (version 113.5440, date 2025.11.28, flags 1000440)how to fix it?
the file needs to be compiled again, this time compile it normally.
To debug, the compiler has a specific mode and compiles it especially for debugging. I often have same message after i forget to re compile again and try to trade with the debug, compiled file.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register