when adding the m market product file

New comment
 
File compiled in Debug modeCycle Commander.ex5 compiled for debugging (version 113.5440, date 2025.11.28, flags 1000440)how to fix it?
 
Uladzislau Savastseyenka:
File compiled in Debug modeCycle Commander.ex5 compiled for debugging (version 113.5440, date 2025.11.28, flags 1000440)how to fix it?

the file needs to be compiled again, this time compile it normally.

To debug, the compiler has a specific mode and compiles it especially for debugging. I often have same message after i forget to re compile again and try to trade with the debug, compiled file.

New comment