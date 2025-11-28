Discussing the article: "Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery"
Check out the new article: Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 53): Pattern Density Heatmap for Support and Resistance Zone Discovery.
This article introduces the Pattern Density Heatmap, a price‑action mapping tool that transforms repeated candlestick pattern detections into statistically significant support and resistance zones. Rather than treating each signal in isolation, the EA aggregates detections into fixed price bins, scores their density with optional recency weighting, and confirms levels against higher‑timeframe data. The resulting heatmap reveals where the market has historically reacted—levels that can be used proactively for trade timing, risk management, and strategy confidence across any trading style.
In part 51 of our Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we introduced a tool that scans and highlights candlestick patterns directly on the chart. The logic was simple yet powerful—type a pattern name, press the search button, and the tool would locate all historical occurrences within a defined lookback period, continue monitoring, and alert in real time whenever the pattern re‑formed. At that time, the focus was purely on identifying patterns themselves. Little did I realize that those historical detections could serve a much greater purpose: revealing price levels where the market has shown repeated reactions. Over time, such levels often behave as support—a floor where price tends to bounce upwards—or resistance—a ceiling where price tends to reverse downwards. Knowing these levels in advance allows traders to anticipate market behavior, refine entry and exit timing, place stops more strategically, and avoid trading blindly into high‑reaction areas.
Recognizing this, the next logical step was to develop a system that transforms past candlestick detections into price density zones, then monitors how upcoming price movement interacts with them. This can help traders act proactively when price approaches a statistically significant level instead of reacting too late.
In this article, we introduce the Pattern Density Heatmap, a tool that automatically creates and visualizes these zones from prior candlestick activity, tracks future price movements around them, and triggers alerts when price nears each zone. We begin with an overview and purpose, then examine the MQL5 implementation, discuss the outcomes, and finally draw our conclusion.
Author: Christian Benjamin