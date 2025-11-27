MT5 build 5445 rendering bug
How did you update to 5445 ?
It's a beta build. You should use last official release 5430, unless you really want to be a beta-tester.
By the way, these are know bugs already.
i am waiting for vantage customers service to reply
but in the meantime, is there anyway to download 5430 executable anywhere ?
I created an archive on Telegram, you can get the last official release files to replace from there.
I see loading wheel, then it disapear and nothing happens
Those files are working fine. You just need to replace the files you had with them.
I have no idea what you mean, please be clearer. Maybe post a screenshot.
12,0 Go (11,8 Go utilisable)
Carte graphique Intel(R) UHD Graphics 600 (128 MB)
what's strange is that if i save the same graph as image, the corrupted rendered objects are saved correcly in destination image (see other attached file).