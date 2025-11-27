MT5 build 5445 rendering bug

I have recently updated my MT5 conf to my broker's build 5445, and since then, rendered graphic objects get corrupted (like wingding chars -- see attached file).
what's strange is that if i save the same graph as image, the corrupted rendered objects are saved correcly in destination image (see other attached file).
 

How did you update to 5445 ?

It's a beta build. You should use last official release 5430, unless you really want to be a beta-tester.

By the way, these are know bugs already.

 
that's the official Vantage downloadable version

 
i am waiting for vantage customers service to reply

but in the meantime, is there anyway to download 5430 executable anywhere ?

 
SOLESHOE #:
that's the official Vantage downloadable version

Ok so you downloaded the "mt5Setup.exe" from their site, then run it and you got 5445. Right ?
 
Ok so you downloaded the "mt5Setup.exe" from their site, then run it and you got 5445. Right ?
yes
 

I created an archive on Telegram, you can get the last official release files to replace from there.

https://t.me/MT5Exe/6

 
those files don't work
I see loading  wheel, then it disapear and nothing happens
 
SOLESHOE #:
those files don't work
I see loading  wheel, then it disapear and nothing happens

Those files are working fine. You just need to replace the files you had with them.

I have no idea what you mean, please be clearer. Maybe post a screenshot.

 
the executables seem to launch (cursor: turning wheel) then the cursor reverse to arrow after 2s with no errors displayed, and nothing else happen (no program launch)

Win10
Intel(R) Celeron(R) J4125 CPU @ 2.00GHz   2.00 GHz

12,0 Go (11,8 Go utilisable)
Carte graphique Intel(R) UHD Graphics 600 (128 MB)

Système d’exploitation 64 bits, processeur x64
 
SOLESHOE #:
Intel(R) Celeron(R) J4125 CPU @ 2.00GHz

Ok got it, your CPU doesn't support AVX2. 

You would need someone with similar processor to provide you the 5430 exe files suitable for your CPU.

