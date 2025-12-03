Looking for the name of a specific indicator (An Adaptive/Volatility Based Moving Average type)
If anyone recognizes this indicator or knows of one with similar behavior, I would be immensely grateful. Furthermore, if a skilled programmer here can code this indicator based on its described logic, I would be very interested in discussing that possibility.
Thank you for your time and assistance.
Hello respected MQL5 community,
I am working on a trading strategy and I need an indicator like the one in the attached screenshot. Unfortunately, I do not know its name, and it might even be a custom-built one.
I have tried my best to find it using common search terms, but without success. I am requesting help from the large and experienced community here.
Indicator's Characteristics & Behavior:
-
Appearance: The indicator consists of three lines that never cross each other.
-
Adaptive Behavior: The core logic is based on volatility (it likely uses calculations similar to ATR or CMI). As market volatility changes, the sensitivity of these lines is updated dynamically.
-
Signaling:
-
Buy Signal: When the price crosses the upper line of the ribbon from below.
-
Sell Signal: When the price crosses the lower line of the ribbon from above.
-
The middle line acts as a balance line and a filter for pullback entries.
-
What it is NOT:
-
It is NOT the Alligator indicator (because its lines weave and cross).
-
It is NOT Bollinger Bands or a simple Moving Average (its behavior is completely different and adaptive).
It is NOT Keltner / Adaptive ATR channel /Chande's Variable Index Dynamic Average
Dear Ahmad,
Thank you for your detailed description. To help you more accurately, could you please share the screenshot of the indicator you mentioned? Without the visual reference, it is challenging to identify it precisely.
Regarding the volatility-based logic, I may be able to help narrow it down. Could you also clarify what trading style your algorithm employs? For example, is it scalping, day trading, swing trading, or another approach? Knowing the strategy context will allow for more relevant suggestions.
The indicator consists of three lines that never cross each other.
It/they look like a Volume Weighted Moving Average, and 2 Gann Hi-Lo Activators.
I did some digging in my Beta MT5 platform where I store everything...
Here are the 2 indicators that I mentioned above--both are coded by Mladen Rakic.
If these are indeed the indicators that you seek, you'll have to play with the inputs to get them not to cross each other.
Thank you for the guidance, friends. However, the code I am looking for is calculated using ATR.
It closely resembles the indicator in this link:
https://www.best-trading-platforms.com/trading-platform-futures-forex-cfd-stocks-nanotrader/supertrend-channel-indicator
Even the entry strategy is similar to the indicator in the link above, which I couldn’t find for MetaTrader.
I’ve found many indicators named SuperTrend Channel online, but none of them have the same features as the one in the link I shared. I suspect this might be the exact indicator I’m looking for.
Thank you for providing additional info.
I did some digging outside of my MT5 platform, and I believe that I found MQL4 source code for the indicator that you seek. As we're in the MT5 subforum, I'll Message it to you so you can convert it to MQL5.
You can attach .mq4 file here.
By Mladen Rakic. Attached.
Edit: If you have both MT5 and MT4, here's a code converter (of sorts):
MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)
Amirhossein Ghasemi Moroodi, 2024.11.16 15:47A new interface library has been developed to simplify the process of converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.
