Creation of a custom indicator that uses rsi and bollinger bands at the same time.
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Good day all,
I am really hoping that there is someone in this community that can assist me by creating this custom indicator that is displayed in my attached image. I use MT4 to trade, so I was able to drag and attach bollinger bands and moving average indicators to the Rsi indicator window resulting in a effective entry and exit system. What i need from the community is a skilled mql4 coder who will code these 3 indicators into 1 custom indicator displayed in my attachment. I know that somewhere in this community there is a skilled mql4 coder that will see the value of the proposed custom indicator being built.
Indicator conditions are as follows:Red line (bollinger bands period 50, deviation 1.5); Blue line (rsi period 21) and Yellow line (moving average period 1, method is smoothed). When rsi cross above lower bollinger band (bb) then a buy alert must appear; when rsi cross above moving average (ma) then a buy alert must appear; when rsi cross above upper bb then a buy alert must appear; when rsi cross below upper bb then sell alert must appear; when rsi cross below ma the sell alert must appear; when rsi cross below lower bb then sell alert must appear.
Best regards,
Kingbobo.