VPS not working - Initialization Failed

I have 2 other VPS running without issue, purchased a third and had constant issues. Now a new issue below. any ideas?


I have 32GB of RAM and running updated versions of windows - so the error message isn't right.  


 
Hello everyone,

I’m having a serious issue with the MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service (MetaQuotes VPS).
The VPS terminal refuses to start and constantly enters a restart loop.

The strange thing is:

  • The errors appear before any chart or EA is loaded

  • The system shows massive hardware (hundreds of CPU cores, huge RAM), so it’s not a real resource issue

  • This looks like a server-side handle/resource exhaustion problem on the hosting machine

The MT5 terminal simply cannot create even a single chart window and shuts down immediately.

Has anyone encountered this before on the MetaQuotes VPS?
Is this known to be caused by overloaded hosting nodes or incorrect OS configuration (Windows Server 2025 build)?

I would appreciate any advice or confirmation from others who have seen this.

Thanks in advance!

 
I'm having that issue when it comes to migrate the EA and the chart. 
 
Please restart your MT5 and check again
 
@milez_85 @Alessandro please check replies in your Service Desk tickets
