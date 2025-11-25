VPS not working - Initialization Failed
Hello everyone,
I’m having a serious issue with the MetaTrader 5 Virtual Hosting service (MetaQuotes VPS).
The VPS terminal refuses to start and constantly enters a restart loop.
The strange thing is:
-
The errors appear before any chart or EA is loaded
-
The system shows massive hardware (hundreds of CPU cores, huge RAM), so it’s not a real resource issue
-
This looks like a server-side handle/resource exhaustion problem on the hosting machine
The MT5 terminal simply cannot create even a single chart window and shuts down immediately.
Has anyone encountered this before on the MetaQuotes VPS?
Is this known to be caused by overloaded hosting nodes or incorrect OS configuration (Windows Server 2025 build)?
I would appreciate any advice or confirmation from others who have seen this.
Thanks in advance!
I have 2 other VPS running without issue, purchased a third and had constant issues. Now a new issue below. any ideas?
I have 32GB of RAM and running updated versions of windows - so the error message isn't right.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have 2 other VPS running without issue, purchased a third and had constant issues. Now a new issue below. any ideas?
I have 32GB of RAM and running updated versions of windows - so the error message isn't right.