OTP Confirmation Problem

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Good day guys


Please I've tried severally to make withdrawal, but the confirmation code is not delivering to my phone. I don't know what the issue is. Please help.



 
Osazee Asikhemhen:

Good day guys

Please I've tried severally to make withdrawal, but the confirmation code is not delivering to my phone. I don't know what the issue is. Please help.

Hi Osazze,

unfortunately we cannot help you with that from the forum.

If you would be so kind please contact the Service Desk via the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

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Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
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