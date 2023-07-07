OTP Confirmation Problem
Osazee Asikhemhen:
Good day guys
Please I've tried severally to make withdrawal, but the confirmation code is not delivering to my phone. I don't know what the issue is. Please help.
Hi Osazze,
unfortunately we cannot help you with that from the forum.
If you would be so kind please contact the Service Desk via the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
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Good day guys
Please I've tried severally to make withdrawal, but the confirmation code is not delivering to my phone. I don't know what the issue is. Please help.