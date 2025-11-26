i cant withdraw from my mql5 despite being verified
For the past 3 years my mql5 has been showing me this "We need to perform additional verification of your account. This is a standard procedure meant to ensure the security of all MQL5.community members.
Currently, no action is required from you. Please wait till the verification is complete. Until then, the ability to withdraw funds is limited.
Sorry for inconvenience." despite the fact i have done verification and i cant see where to message a human support this is fustrating because i am a developer and i get jobs yet i cant withdraw the money i worked for why is mql5 doing this? please anyone with similar experience and how they solved it.
Go to Service Desk in the left menu of your mql5.com Profile, answer the bots questions, and open a Support Ticket.
Having said that, you've been instructed to wait. It sounds like MQ is verifying your status using third-party info. I don't know that you should expect much for, essentially, not waiting.
You need to contact the Service Desk.
For this specific case, please follow the steps below:
-
Open Service Desk
-
Select New Request
-
In the chatbot, choose Seller Registration, then Account Verification
– The system will automatically detect that additional verification is required and will prepare the request for you.
– You only need to confirm it, and the ticket will be created automatically.
They will respond within a few days.
This process is normal and can happen to different users as part of the platform’s security and community protection measures.
