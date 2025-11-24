Help! Latest MT5 update caused graphics to disappeared from charts
After updating MT5 desktop (Mac) this morning, some of the graphics/indicators/grids have disappeared from my chart. This happened a couple of weeks ago and was fixed with the next update. What is the turn around for this fix?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Bug on new MT5 version build 5440: Incorrect position and size of graphic objects. Please fix it!!!
Alain Verleyen, 2025.11.23 13:30
5440 is a beta.
Use 5430, last official release, if you need a more stable platform.
Thanks for the bugs report.
