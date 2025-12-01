Discussing the article: "Analytical Volume Profile Trading (AVPT): Liquidity Architecture, Market Memory, and Algorithmic Execution"
How to use the indicator ?
Thank you again. Together as a community, we are smarter!
What an epic Article and Discussion... and all within only 3 days of time.
@Hlomohang John Borotho, Thank you.
@Cédric Olivier, Thank you.
Interesting approach but would appreciate if you had identified the security that the backtest was performed against in order to validate the results presented.
I wouldn't really worry about the symbol tested. FYI, it likely wasn't a security in the technical sense of the word because iRealVolume() is excluded from the code. The code uses iVolume() which returns the same values as iTickVolume()--these are generally used for OTC markets, e.g., FX, CFD's, etc.
Hello Hlomohang John Borotho, Thank you for your article — it was very interesting. In return, I’d like to share with you and the community an indicator version of your AVPT EA, which I developed with a bit of assistance. Here is the source code attached.
How to use the indicator ?
Thank you again. Together as a community, we are smarter!
Thanks for the indicator Cédric Olivier.
What an epic Article and Discussion... and all within only 3 days of time.
@Hlomohang John Borotho, Thank you.
@Cédric Olivier, Thank you.
I wouldn't really worry about the symbol tested. FYI, it likely wasn't a security in the technical sense of the word because iRealVolume() is excluded from the code. The code uses iVolume() which returns the same values as iTickVolume()--these are generally used for OTC markets, e.g., FX, CFD's, etc.
Interesting approach but would appreciate if you had identified the security that the backtest was performed against in order to validate the results presented.
Hey, the symbol tested is XAUUSD, and please refer to the testing period and settings used to achieve the same results.
Is there an EA for this I can download and use?I'm not a coder
It's at the end of the Article that is linked up top in this Discussion:
Analytical Volume Profile Trading (AVPT): Liquidity Architecture, Market Memory, and Algorithmic Execution
(This is how all Article Discussions automatically posted in the Forum work.)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Check out the new article: Analytical Volume Profile Trading (AVPT): Liquidity Architecture, Market Memory, and Algorithmic Execution.
Analytical Volume Profile Trading (AVPT) explores how liquidity architecture and market memory shape price behavior, enabling more profound insight into institutional positioning and volume-driven structure. By mapping POC, HVNs, LVNs, and Value Areas, traders can identify acceptance, rejection, and imbalance zones with precision.
The strategic framework of AVPT revolves around understanding how price interacts with these volume-based structures. When price approaches High-Volume Nodes, it typically encounters strong support or resistance, as these zones represent areas of significant institutional interest and liquidity. Conversely, Low-Volume Nodes function as acceleration zones where price can move rapidly due to the absence of meaningful trading interest. The Value Area encompassing approximately 70% of the period's volume, defines the "fair value" range where most trading occurred. Visualizing these components creates a comprehensive trading roadmap: traders can identify potential reversal zones near value boundaries, breakout opportunities through low-volume areas, and profit targets at the POC. This three-dimensional view of the market—combining price, volume, and time—provides a significant edge over traditional two-dimensional price analysis.
The practical implementation of AVPT involves monitoring how current price action relates to these established volume structures. In ranging markets, traders might employ mean-reversion strategies, buying near the Value Area Low with stops below nearby LVNs and taking profits at the POC. During trending conditions, breakout strategies become viable when price moves through LVN zones with momentum, targeting extensions beyond the Value Area. The visualization makes risk management particularly intuitive—stop losses naturally belong beyond LVNs where breakouts would invalidate the trade premise, while position sizing can adapt based on the width of the Value Area and distance to key volume nodes. This integrated approach to analysis, entry timing, and risk management creates a systematic methodology that aligns with how institutional money flows actually shape market movements.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho