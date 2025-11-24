I am looking for any enhancements to this function
Please don't post message in all UPPERCASES. I edited your title.
If you want help about code you should :
1. Post code that compiles.
2. Be more specific in your request. "Any enhancements" is too vague.
double h2 = iHigh(sym, LTF, 2); double l2 = iLow(sym, LTF, 2); double h3 = iHigh(sym, LTF, 3); double l3 = iLow(sym, LTF, 3);
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific symbol(s)/TF(s) referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors before accessing candle/indicator values.
Download history in MQL4 EA - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26.4 (2019)
On MT5: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF, you must synchronize the terminal Data from the Server before accessing candle/indicator values.
Error 4806 while using CopyBuffer() - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum #10 (2020)
Is it mystical?! It is! - Withdraw - Technical Indicators - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Timeseries and Indicators Access / Data Access - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Synchronize Server Data with Terminal Data - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
SymbolInfoInteger doesn't work - Symbols - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
I am attaching the file that compiles
Basically i want to enhance the entry level and direction. the direction is working fine most of the time but levels can be improved
