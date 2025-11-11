automated trading is disabled

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hey there, got an inpossible issue... on a live n demo account trading is disabled. i get it all of these things like ticks in settings, algotrading or login, password n have turned one click trades, charts... srsly i do not konw that else should i do... could u help me? its my fourth day when i struggle with it
 
pralkobetoniarak:
hey there, got an inpossible issue... on a live n demo account trading is disabled. i get it all of these things like ticks in settings, algotrading or login, password n have turned one click trades, charts... srsly i do not konw that else should i do... could u help me? its my fourth day when i struggle with it

In MT5 Options settings:

Options

and button:

Button

As a side note, your broker-dealer can disable trading--for example, for a violation of trading agreement terms such as no HFT (high frequency trading), no triangular arbitrage, etc. If this is the case, contact your broker-dealer.

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