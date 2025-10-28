Visual Backtest Columns
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Is there a way that I can add columns of info in the Visual Backtest screen on the bottom? I wanted to add PROFIT and LOSS columns for the trades that it shows executing.