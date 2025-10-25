Some problems with AlgoForge
Johnny Sandaire:
https://forge.mql5.io/explore/repos
https://forge.mql5.io/explore/repos
I managed to get error 500 once, I tried again after 2 minutes and the error did not occur again.
Johnny Sandaire:
Cannot create new repositories or browse public repos. Using existing repo as tactical workaround.
Cannot create new repositories or browse public repos. Using existing repo as tactical workaround.
I just created a new repo on the site but I can't push to it (it worked for the last 3 months).
I thought the user whose account was deleted used AI to formulate their message, but now I doubt it. I'm sorry if I thought wrong about you.
I don't know why the account was deleted, but most likely it happened because the user had multiple accounts (which is prohibited by the rules).
Have the same problem: pushing in existing repo fails:
C:\Program Files\MetaTrader5.forge\MQL5\Shared Projects\SimpleCandles>git push Enumerating objects: 5, done. Counting objects: 100% (5/5), done. Delta compression using up to 2 threads Compressing objects: 100% (3/3), done. Writing objects: 100% (3/3), 767 bytes | 767.00 KiB/s, done. Total 3 (delta 2), reused 0 (delta 0), pack-reused 0 error: remote unpack failed: unable to create temporary object directory To https://forge.mql5.io/antekov/SimpleCandles.git ! [remote rejected] article-19684 -> article-19684 (unpacker error) error: failed to push some refs to 'https://forge.mql5.io/antekov/SimpleCandles.git'
It looks like this is a server-side issue based on this explanation.
Hello,
It’s been several days now that I haven’t been able to push to the existing Algo Forge repository.
The error message is as follows:
MQL5: push failed with -1 error, generic error
What is the cause of this?
Where can I report this technical issue?
It’s still possible to push to the repository, but the following message appeared in the repository view:
Git hooks of this repository seem to be broken. Please follow the documentation to fix them, then push some commits to refresh the status.
It seems that the commit counter has frozen and stopped updating at the state before the last refresh.
In addition, the push mirror does not work correctly.
GitHub’s SSH endpoint can use either port 22 or 443.
When using the following address:
ssh://git@github.com/user/repo.git
Forgejo should connect through port 22.
However, an error appears indicating that the push mirror tries to connect to port 65022:
push failed: ssh: connect to host github.com port 65022: Connection timed out
fatal: Could not read from remote repository.
Please make sure you have the correct access rights and the repository exists.
Currently, it only works correctly if the target repository is specified explicitly with the port number:
ssh://git@github.com:22/user/repo.git
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Subject: Forge MQL5 Platform Failure – 500 Errors URLs Affected:
https://forge.mql5.io/explore/repos
Repo creation endpoint Impact: Cannot create new repositories or browse public repos. Using existing repo as tactical workaround. Request: Please inspect backend logs, disk quota, and repo initialization hooks. Confirm if Forgejo daemon or reverse proxy is misconfigured.