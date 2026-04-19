Looking for a tool which draws out expandable boxes for SL/TP.

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Apologies for a really stupid question!

Recently started using MT5 and I have been looking for a tool on the platform which draws out SL boxes in red and TP boxes in green, expandable. It's probably really easy to find, but I can't find it. Any help would be appreciated

Cheers

 
Such recommendations are not allowed in this forum, you should make your own search in the Market and Codebase or post your requirements as a job in the Freelance section.
 
RobtontoRecently started using MT5 and I have been looking for a tool on the platform which draws out SL boxes in red and TP boxes in green, expandable. It's probably really easy to find, but I can't find it. Any help would be appreciated
I was just looking at 1 yesterday in codebase. i recommend that you search there.
 

Pursuant to Sergey Golubev's recent ruling that relevant CodeBase codes are allowed to be posted (unlike Market products), here you go:

Code Base

Risk reward box

Livio Alves, 2024.07.05 22:56

This Indicator creates automatically a Risk/Reward Box on you all opened chart base on High, Low price with the old candles. You can use it easily to drag and change size and price to your desire wanted.

 
Ryan L Johnson #Pursuant to Sergey's recent ruling that relevant CodeBase codes are allowed to be posted (unlike Market products), here you go:
thats the one!
 
Ryan L Johnson #Pursuant to Sergey Golubev's recent ruling that relevant CodeBase codes are allowed to be posted (unlike Market products), here you go:

That's what came to mind, and that's a good piece of code. It seems that the codebase is getting closer and closer to covering almost everything previously thought of.

 
RobtontoRecently started using MT5 and I have been looking for a tool on the platform which draws out SL boxes in red and TP boxes in green, expandable. It's probably really easy to find, but I can't find it. Any help would be appreciated
There's really no problem with questions like that, there's only irritation when people post 400 lines of AI code and ask why none of it works
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The topic has been renamed to a more suitable title and moved to the section: Technical Indicators
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