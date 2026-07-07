my mql account cant login it shows 2 errors
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Your username is "shadz1", not "TariqMehmood10". You not allowed to have multiple MQL5 Community accounts, only one. You will end up with both accounts being banned.
12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website. In case additional/repeated User accounts are detected, all of them shall be closed. MetaQuotes Ltd also reserves the right to invalidate all payment transactions made from additional/repeated accounts.
Please delete the extra accounts at Contact Us ...
Your username is "shadz1", not "TariqMehmood10". You not allowed to have multiple MQL5 Community accounts, only one. You will end up with both accounts being banned.
12.13. The User shall use only one unique MQL5 ID on the www.mql5.com website. In case additional/repeated User accounts are detected, all of them shall be closed. MetaQuotes Ltd also reserves the right to invalidate all payment transactions made from additional/repeated accounts.
Please delete the extra accounts at Contact Us ...
I think mql5 delete my account because I logged in 2 accounts in same device but I purchased 3 bots in this account so how can I restore my account
That user account does not exist (see below), and please don't write in ALLCAPS. It is considered "shouting" and it's rude.Pay attention to what has been stated about multiple accounts (which is not allowed). Your account is "shadz1", not "TariqMehmood10".
YES I KNOW MY USER NAME IS TariqMehmood10 but this account cant login i made new account shadz1 for forum chat to discuss with you
Your shadz1 forum account exists from July this year, and it is validated account (validated seller). So, you created this shadz1 account in July and validated it.
As to your second/first forum account (TariqMehmood10) so I did not find it anywhere:
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