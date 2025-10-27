I want to setup my MT5 to look like Trading View.
I've come across things like this sometimes, although I've never used anything like that myself. Try searching.
If you mean a current bar timer...
Francesco Danti, 2011.08.17 11:23A non-invasive candle time that can be positioned next to price or near a corner.
nafis fairus:What is CS ?
Hi everyone. Hope you have a good day.
I would like to ask whether there are ways for us to see the CS countdown time like in the Trading View.
For example,
- for TF M1 > Countdown from 60 seconds for 1 CS.
- for TF M5 > Countdown from 5 minutes for 1 CS.
- for TF M15 > Countdown from 15 minutes for 1 CS.
Thank you guys. You're the best!
@Alain Verleyen #: What is CS ?I think it refers to "Candlestick"! In other words, a Bar!
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Hi everyone. Hope you have a good day.
I would like to ask whether there are ways for us to see the CS countdown time like in the Trading View.
For example,