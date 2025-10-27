I want to setup my MT5 to look like Trading View.

New comment
 

Hi everyone. Hope you have a good day.

I would like to ask whether there are ways for us to see the CS countdown time like in the Trading View.

For example,

  • for TF M1 > Countdown from 60 seconds for 1 CS.
  • for TF M5 > Countdown from 5 minutes for 1 CS.
  • for TF M15 > Countdown from 15 minutes for 1 CS.
Thank you guys. You're the best!
 

I've come across things like this sometimes, although I've never used anything like that myself. Try searching.

 

If you mean a current bar timer...

Code Base

Simple timer next candle

Francesco Danti, 2011.08.17 11:23

A non-invasive candle time that can be positioned next to price or near a corner.

 
nafis fairus:

Hi everyone. Hope you have a good day.

I would like to ask whether there are ways for us to see the CS countdown time like in the Trading View.

For example,

  • for TF M1 > Countdown from 60 seconds for 1 CS.
  • for TF M5 > Countdown from 5 minutes for 1 CS.
  • for TF M15 > Countdown from 15 minutes for 1 CS.
Thank you guys. You're the best!
What is CS ?
[Deleted]  
@Alain Verleyen #What is CS ?
I think it refers to "Candlestick"! In other words, a Bar!
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What is CS ?

My attempt at guessing: candlestick.

My English is still relatively weak, but half of my vocabulary comes from this site😁😁

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I think it refers to "Candlestick"! In other words, a Bar!
Yeah...how S I am to not KN T.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

My attempt at guessing: candlestick.

My English is still relatively weak, but half of my vocabulary comes from this site😁😁

Seems I am the only one who couldn't guess. Maybe because I don't want to guess 😉
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #Seems I am the only one who couldn't guess. Maybe because I don't want to guess 😉
On the TradingView website, they often use that abbreviation, for example "CS Patterns" meaning "Candlestick Patterns".
 
Alain Verleyen #:
What is CS ?
Short for Candlestick sir.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
On the TradingView website, they often use that abbreviation, for example "CS Patterns" meaning "Candlestick Patterns".
That is correct sir.
12
New comment