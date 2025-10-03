MT5 Strategy Tester: Cannot Close Daily Trade at EOD in Netting Mode (M1 OHLC)
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Closing at 23:59 hours is not reliable because your broker usually will not allow opening/closing because of swap/rollover period. You can also check the times when your broker actually allows you to trade the symbol with ctrl M.
For min you can see that I get quotes for EURUSD from 00:00 to 23:57 but I can't actually trade until 4 mins after open and I can't trade three mins before close. Also why would you want to close at exactly these times? The spread is incredibly crazy
Thanks for the response. I was aiming to replicate closing at the closing price of the day. So I guess 23.58 (my broker goes to 23.59) is the best I can do to close at the end of the day.
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I am having trouble creating a snippet of code to sit within in a EA to close all trades at the end of the day.
MT5 build number 5.00 build 5260
Account type Netting
Tester settings Model: 1-minute OHLC
My expectation To close the trade as close to EOD as possible, and on Fridays must close before end of day
What actually happens Closes next day, between 1 and 7 minutes into the day
My question:
What am I missing in netting + 1-minute OHLC mode that prevents PositionClose(_Symbol) (and even the fallback opposite order) from closing the trade at 23:59 daily?
Any insight into known tester limitations, or what extra step is needed to force the tester to flatten the net position at the desired time?
My code: