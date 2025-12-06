MetaTrader 5 shows incorrect Drawdown values
Hello everyone,
I have noticed that for the past month, MetaTrader 5 has been showing incorrect maximum drawdown values in account statistics and in exported reports.
The drawdown number in the summary does not match the real equity drawdown, which makes the risk statistics misleading.
Has anyone else experienced this issue? Is MetaQuotes aware of this bug?
Not a bug - yet, at least not until you prove it.
Claims need evidence (screenshots, exported report, Journal logs, MT5 build, steps to reproduce, etc)
Otherwise it’s just your fear or suspicion.
Hello,
I've noticed the same. "MT5 History -> Report -> Overview (Alt+E)", shows a different Max. Drawdown figure compared to the full HTML Report exported.
On the image below you can see it says "Max. Drawdown: 2.58%"
In the HTMLReport it says: "Balance Drawdown Maximal: 8.80%"
The other values here, such as "Profit Factor" also differ.
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MT5 Account Reports differ/wrong.
Thomas, 2025.10.03 11:36
Hello,
For my MT5 account, the MT5 HTML report displays some different values. For example, the HTML trade report shows "Total Trades: 52," while when I manually add up the trades, I only get a total of 41 plus one currently open position. When I link the account to other analysis tools that are supposed to query and display the data from my MT5 account, I also get a maximum of 42 trades. Other values, such as "Max. Drawdown," etc., also seem to be different/incorrect. I'm not sure which metrics I can rely on anymore.
Hello,
I've noticed the same. "MT5 History -> Report -> Overview (Alt+E)", shows a different Max. Drawdown figure compared to the full HTML Report exported.
On the image below you can see it says "Max. Drawdown: 2.58%"
In the HTMLReport it says: "Balance Drawdown Maximal: 8.80%"
The other values here, such as "Profit Factor" also differ.
I mean: Max Drawdown and Balance of Maximal Drawdown - they may be the different one (by meaning and by calculation).
There are many threads about drawdown so you can look at this summary post: #806
- 2016.11.02
- www.mql5.com
I can't attach the full html report. Other analysis tools I've linked to my MT5 account also only show 47 trades. So, it's safe to assume that the "Total Trades" metric at the end of the HTML report is adding something else, making the number higher.
I can't attach the full html report. Other analysis tools I've linked to my MT5 account also only show 47 trades. So, it's safe to assume that the "Total Trades" metric at the end of the HTML report is adding something else, making the number higher.
Where is it indicated 47 ? I can't see that in what you posted.
I simply counted the rows under "Positions" shown at the top of the exported HTML report for the entire account's history. There it shows 47 and that's also the number other analysis tools are showing me as total number of trades. Therefor I'm confused why the "Total Trades" at the bottom of the HTML report shows 64, so 17 more.
Furthermore the "Max. Drawdown" number from the HTML reports differs from the "Max. Drawdown" number shown to me on the Report's Overview Tab. In the HTML report it says "1.35%" while looking at the Report's Overview Tab it says "455%"?
I simply counted the rows under "Positions" shown at the top of the exported HTML report for the entire account's history. There it shows 47 and that's also the number other analysis tools are showing me as total number of trades. Therefor I'm confused why the "Total Trades" at the bottom of the HTML report shows 64, so 17 more.
Furthermore the "Max. Drawdown" number from the HTML reports differs from the "Max. Drawdown" number shown to me on the Report's Overview Tab. In the HTML report it says "1.35%" while looking at the Report's Overview Tab it says "455%"?
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Hello everyone,
I have noticed that for the past month, MetaTrader 5 has been showing incorrect maximum drawdown values in account statistics and in exported reports.
The drawdown number in the summary does not match the real equity drawdown, which makes the risk statistics misleading.
Has anyone else experienced this issue? Is MetaQuotes aware of this bug?