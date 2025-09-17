Subject: EA attaches to multiple charts instead of one (default Moving Average EA issue)
what is version of your mt5? if it is later than 5260 then it is beta version. downgrade to 5260 instead.
I appreciate your quick response.
My current MT5 version is 5.00 build 5274 (15 Sep 2025).
I appreciate your quick response.
My current MT5 version is 5.00 build 5274 (15 Sep 2025).
Don't use beta versions, download the latest stable 5260 MT5 build from your broker's website.
I noticed a strange behavior when using the default "Moving Average" EA on the MetaQuotes demo account.
(It is not my own EA, just the built-in default one.)
Steps to reproduce (see attached screenshots):
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Open two charts: EURUSD H1 (left) and USDCHF H1 (right).
-
Drag and drop the "Moving Average" EA onto the EURUSD H1 chart. The smiley face icon appears in the top-right corner.
-
The EA also appears on the USDCHF H1 chart automatically, but without the smiley icon.
-
If I remove the EA from the USDCHF H1 chart, it is also removed from the EURUSD H1 chart.
Screenshots attached for clarity.
You screenshots do not show 2 copies of EA, but only one. Also you did not provide a log which could confirm your words.
Besides, I made an experiment for trying to reproduce your issue (MT5, build 5260).
I attached default Moving Average EA to EUR/USd chart, and this EA attached to this chart only.
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My opinion: this issue does not exist sorry.
According to your log and the dialog picture with the single EA in the list, EA is loaded only once on the chosen chart. It's unclear why do you think you have 2 instances of EA running?
this response is confusing.
EAs only work on the chart that it is attached to; just like indicators.The only exception to this rule is if the ea is coded to work differently. But the default eas are not coded to work on multiple charts/symbols.
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Hello,
I noticed a strange behavior when using the default "Moving Average" EA on the MetaQuotes demo account.
(It is not my own EA, just the built-in default one.)
Steps to reproduce (see attached screenshots):
Open two charts: EURUSD H1 (left) and USDCHF H1 (right).
Drag and drop the "Moving Average" EA onto the EURUSD H1 chart. The smiley face icon appears in the top-right corner.
The EA also appears on the USDCHF H1 chart automatically, but without the smiley icon.
If I remove the EA from the USDCHF H1 chart, it is also removed from the EURUSD H1 chart.
Problem:
I want to run one EA on one chart independently, not mirrored across multiple charts.
Question:
Is this normal behavior of the MetaQuotes demo server?
Or is there a setting I need to change so the EA attaches only to the chart I select?
Thank you for your help!
Screenshots attached for clarity.