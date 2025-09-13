ACCOUNT_MARGIN = 0 (Version 5.00 build 5273 12 Sep 2025)

After the last MQL update on MT5 (5273 12 Sep 2025)

//--- Show all the information available from the function AccountInfoDouble()
   printf("ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_CREDIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_PROFIT));
   printf("ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL));
   printf("ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = %G",AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO));

ACCOUNT_MARGIN returns   0

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_BALANCE =  10000

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_CREDIT =  0

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_PROFIT =  -22.99

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_EQUITY =  9977.01

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_MARGIN =  0

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE =  9977.01

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL =  0

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 50

2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20   ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = 30


Is there another way to get the property until they fix it?



Please note, that build 5273 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 5260. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then don't use beta builds.


 
Please note, that build 5273 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 5260. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then don't use beta builds.


You r right. I just tested on another portable 5260 and there is no problem. 

Any idea how i can change the beta version to official?

 
You r right. I just tested on another portable 5260 and there is no problem. Any idea how i can change the beta version to official?

First, clear all the directories where the "update" was stored, so that it does not re-update again (see below).

Then in your main installation directory, replace the 3 executable files, for the terminal, editor and tester, with those of the 5260 build (i.e. "terminal64.exe", "metaeditor64.exe", "metatester64.exe").

EDIT: And remember NEVER to connect to a MetaQuotes demo account, only reputable broker demo accounts.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Serious bug in MT5 build 5147

Fernando Carreiro, 2025.07.28 15:32

Since you are a power user, just have a look at the following file paths...

  • %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall
  • %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate
  • %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\###\liveupdate
