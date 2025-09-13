ACCOUNT_MARGIN = 0 (Version 5.00 build 5273 12 Sep 2025)
Please note, that build 5273 is a “beta” which might have bugs. The latest officially released build is 5260. If you don't want to be a beta tester, then don't use beta builds.
You r right. I just tested on another portable 5260 and there is no problem.
Any idea how i can change the beta version to official?
First, clear all the directories where the "update" was stored, so that it does not re-update again (see below).
Then in your main installation directory, replace the 3 executable files, for the terminal, editor and tester, with those of the 5260 build (i.e. "terminal64.exe", "metaeditor64.exe", "metatester64.exe").
EDIT: And remember NEVER to connect to a MetaQuotes demo account, only reputable broker demo accounts.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2025.07.28 15:32
Since you are a power user, just have a look at the following file paths...
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate
- %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Terminal\###\liveupdate
After the last MQL update on MT5 (5273 12 Sep 2025)
ACCOUNT_MARGIN returns 0
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_BALANCE = 10000
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_CREDIT = 0
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_PROFIT = -22.99
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_EQUITY = 9977.01
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_MARGIN = 0
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = 9977.01
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = 0
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 50
2025.09.13 12:01:42.515 2008.01.02 09:30:20 ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = 30
Is there another way to get the property until they fix it?