Experts: Martingale Pulse EA by SPLpulse

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Martingale Pulse EA by SPLpulse:

Introducing MP by SPLpulse, a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed for the modern trader. Whether you are a scalper, a trend follower, or a reversal trader, MP by SPLpulse combines multiple trading strategies with an institutional-grade risk management suite to adapt to your unique trading style. Take control of your trading with unparalleled customization and powerful automation.

Martingale Pulse EA by SPLpulse

Author: Md Abdul Manann

 
Hello, sir... Could you please send me the EA?
 
Not Understand it.
 
How can i get this ea
I need this
 
furqanhafeez #:
How can i get this ea
I need this

Click the link in the first post.

 

Since the default preset isn't profitable at all, I decided to try and make some custom settings.

The original programmer must have assumed that a 1000 point SL can work on US30. This is way too small, and it's not a Forex point system.

Even on the M1 timeframe, you'll see that a small price range is already nearly 4000 points:


I did some testing with it and tried to create two profitable settings for the H1 timeframe.

EMA strategy using real ticks model on H1 US30:

EMA Strategy


RSI strategy using real ticks model on H1 US30:

RSI strategy

 

Here are set files I made for H1 US30 index.

I spent hours creating these to find the right settings, and the right trailing stop configuration for US30 (which is on a much different point system compared to Forex).

It took me hours because combatting against the real spread and real volatility (real ticks model) is like a difficult chess game. These configurations may not be profitable forever, but give you an anchor to work from, and this is in fact a good quality Martingale EA which is one of the few that are incorporating risk management effectively.

 
Md Abdul Manann #:
Not Understand it.
si can i use it in gold with 10k cents capital 
 
It doesn't seem to be behaving like a Martingale strategy at all — it's not increasing the lot size after losses. Did I set something up wrong?
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