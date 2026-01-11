Experts: Martingale Pulse EA by SPLpulse
Since the default preset isn't profitable at all, I decided to try and make some custom settings.
The original programmer must have assumed that a 1000 point SL can work on US30. This is way too small, and it's not a Forex point system.
Even on the M1 timeframe, you'll see that a small price range is already nearly 4000 points:
I did some testing with it and tried to create two profitable settings for the H1 timeframe.
EMA strategy using real ticks model on H1 US30:
RSI strategy using real ticks model on H1 US30:
Here are set files I made for H1 US30 index.
I spent hours creating these to find the right settings, and the right trailing stop configuration for US30 (which is on a much different point system compared to Forex).
It took me hours because combatting against the real spread and real volatility (real ticks model) is like a difficult chess game. These configurations may not be profitable forever, but give you an anchor to work from, and this is in fact a good quality Martingale EA which is one of the few that are incorporating risk management effectively.
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Martingale Pulse EA by SPLpulse:
Introducing MP by SPLpulse, a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed for the modern trader. Whether you are a scalper, a trend follower, or a reversal trader, MP by SPLpulse combines multiple trading strategies with an institutional-grade risk management suite to adapt to your unique trading style. Take control of your trading with unparalleled customization and powerful automation.
Author: Md Abdul Manann